As they prepare for their third house in less than a decade, a historic look has been the recurring theme for Jenna Fulton and Rob Meisner.
First there was the Rittenhouse Square trinity that Fulton bought in 2013 and Meisner moved into when they were married. Then there was the farmhouse-style house in Bryn Mawr where they live now. Next will be a stone house they are building in Villanova that will have a traditional Pennsylvania farmhouse look.
Not surprisingly, says Fulton, a statistician by training who runs a market research recruiting business, family size has been the motivating factor behind the moves. One child was too much for the trinity, and two — plus a dog — are making house number two a bit tight.
The three-bedroom, 2½-bath Bryn Mawr house is a 1997 addition to a springhouse on the Biddle Estate, which also includes structures dating to 1700.
A stream runs around the 1.58-acre property, and “we liked the wooded setting and the history of the house,” says Meisner, a vascular surgeon.
“Our house is private, but we’re part of the Coopertown neighborhood,” says Fulton, adding that it is close to an elementary school and a playground.
The couple bought the house in 2016, and — not anticipating a move — upgraded the main bath and kitchen, added a detached two-car garage, and updated interior and exterior lighting.
The kitchen has reclaimed barn, random-width cypress floors.
The finished lower level has laundry facilities and additional space for an exercise room or playroom.
The second floor has the main suite with an updated private bath and a walk-in closet with sitting area.
The upper level has two more bedrooms, a hall bathroom, and an office.
There is a newly installed deck off the springhouse.
The house is convenient to transportation and shopping and dining facilities.
It is listed by Mary Beth Hurtado of Compass for $699,000.