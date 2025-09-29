What a renter could buy with $1,900 a month in Fishtown, West Philly, and Lower Merion | The Price Point

The 23 West apartment building in Fishtown was developed by Alterra Property Group and completed this spring. Read more Neff

In the apartment building’s second through seventh floors are 107 units that feature quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers.

The smallest 400-square-foot studios start at $1,495 per month, and the largest two-bedroom lofts can start at $3,690 for roughly 1,200 square feet.

Sixty-nine apartments were available to rent as of Sept. 26. One of those is a 646-square foot, one-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor advertised for $1,895 per month.

Building amenities include a rooftop deck with city views, a gym with yoga studio, a lounge, and coworking space.

Burke noted that there’s not a lot of available land in this part of Fishtown, so he said the property’s ability to fit more than a hundred units as well as amenities makes the project unique.

Garden apartment in Bala Cynwyd

The wings of the Summit Court building in Bala Cynwyd frame a large courtyard. The living room of a two-bedroom apartment for rent at Summit Court. The main bedroom of a two-bedroom apartment for rent. The second of two bedrooms in this apartment for rent. Apartments in Summit Court have renovated kitchens, which include stainless-steel appliances and white Shaker-style cabinets.

Angie Cramp calls Summit Court Apartments a “hidden gem” in Bala Cynwyd.

“From the outside, the building looks rather nondescript, just bricks and windows. But when you go inside, the apartments have so much character,” said Cramp, director of brand engagement for Berger Communities, which manages the property.

Summit Court is a two-story building with 29 one- and two-bedroom apartments built in 1952. Units feature paneled doors, hardwood floors, and molding.

Apartments have ceiling fans and renovated kitchens, which include stainless-steel appliances and white Shaker-style cabinets. Each apartment has a designated washer and dryer in the basement.