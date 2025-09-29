What a renter could buy with $1,900 a month in Fishtown, West Philly, and Lower Merion | The Price Point
Compare these homes for rent for about the same price in three Philly-area locations.
The Price Point compares homes listed for similar prices across the region to help readers set expectations about home hunting.
What can a renter who’s looking for a home in the Philadelphia area right now expect to get for roughly $1,900 a month?
That’s the typical advertised rent for apartments and houses across the metropolitan area, according to Zillow.
That median asking rent is up 3.6% from last year.
Below are some rental options in Fishtown, Bala Cynwyd, and West Philadelphia.
New apartment building in Fishtown
23 West is one of Fishtown’s newest apartment options. At the end of May, construction wrapped up and residents started moving in.
The building of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, including larger lofts, sits on the former site of a 7-Eleven between North Front Street and Frankford Avenue.
“People love the location,” said Connor Burke, vice president of acquisitions at Alterra Property Group, which developed and manages the property. “You’re right in the middle of everything you’d want to be near in Fishtown.”
That includes restaurants, bars, and the El station on Front Street. The first floor of 23 West houses the second Philadelphia location of Haraz Coffee House and Wonder, the “food hall” and delivery kitchen chain that offers dishes from more than 20 restaurant brands.
In the apartment building’s second through seventh floors are 107 units that feature quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers.
The smallest 400-square-foot studios start at $1,495 per month, and the largest two-bedroom lofts can start at $3,690 for roughly 1,200 square feet.
Sixty-nine apartments were available to rent as of Sept. 26. One of those is a 646-square foot, one-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor advertised for $1,895 per month.
Building amenities include a rooftop deck with city views, a gym with yoga studio, a lounge, and coworking space.
Burke noted that there’s not a lot of available land in this part of Fishtown, so he said the property’s ability to fit more than a hundred units as well as amenities makes the project unique.
Garden apartment in Bala Cynwyd
Angie Cramp calls Summit Court Apartments a “hidden gem” in Bala Cynwyd.
“From the outside, the building looks rather nondescript, just bricks and windows. But when you go inside, the apartments have so much character,” said Cramp, director of brand engagement for Berger Communities, which manages the property.
Summit Court is a two-story building with 29 one- and two-bedroom apartments built in 1952. Units feature paneled doors, hardwood floors, and molding.
Apartments have ceiling fans and renovated kitchens, which include stainless-steel appliances and white Shaker-style cabinets. Each apartment has a designated washer and dryer in the basement.
The wings of the building frame a large center courtyard.
Summit Court has a two-bedroom apartment available to rent for $1,899 per month for leases of at least one year.
The property sits along restaurant-lined Montgomery Avenue and is close to City Avenue. It’s about a mile from St. Joseph’s University, near I-76, and about a five-minute walk to the Cynwyd Regional Rail station. It’s minutes from Lankenau Medical Center.
Since Summit Court is near the border between Montgomery County and Philadelphia, residents can quickly be in the city and enjoy all it has to offer, Cramp said, while still being “in the middle of beautiful suburbia.”
Large rowhouse in West Philly
This West Philly rowhouse near Mantua has features that aren’t usually found in similar properties in the area, said Alex Prince, director of leasing and sales for property manager TCS Management.
That includes the half bathroom on the first floor and the en suite bathroom for the primary bedroom.
The house was built a century ago, but it was renovated in 2023.
“You often see rehabs like this, and they feel very cookie-cutter,” Prince said. “This one feels different.”
The house has an updated galley kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and Shaker-style cabinets and also “some awesome original features,” such as the nonfunctioning fireplaces, Prince said.
Features include hardwood floors, ceiling fans, separate living and dining rooms, and a washer and dryer in the basement.
Renters have two private outdoor areas: a covered front porch and a back patio. An empty lot separates the house from its neighbor on one side.
The house is near West Fairmount Park and the Philadelphia Zoo. It’s close to trolley and bus stops, near a variety of restaurants along Lancaster Avenue, and not far from University City.
The property was listed for rent on Sept. 18.