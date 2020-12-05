But an upcoming report by LendingTree found that nationwide, the share of home buyers who paid 20% or more for down payments has increased during the pandemic — from 36% in winter 2020 to around 48% in November. Homeowners who put 20% or more down can pay off their loans more quickly and can pay less per month. In Philadelphia, the share rose from 40% before the pandemic to 53%. Kapfidze, LendingTree’s chief economist, said the dichotomy is further evidence of an uneven economic recovery.