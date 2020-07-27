Another woman Winokur talked with last week lives in Florida but plans to move with her family to Philadelphia in the next six to nine months. She and her husband don’t have any ties to the region, but she is a stay-at-home mom and her husband has a job that doesn’t depend on his location. The woman is a city person who has always liked Philadelphia and doesn’t want the congestion of New York City, which the family can’t afford anyway. So Philly makes an attractive choice.