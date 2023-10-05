Secret rooms, 2,000-bottle wine cellars, 11 bathrooms. Features of the most expensive homes for sale in each state.

For anyone who’s ever wondered how high home prices go in their state, there’s a new list for you.

A real estate search website put together a ranking of the most expensive homes for sale in every state and the nation’s capital. And, of course, there’s a pretty wide range of what “most expensive” means depending on location.

In Nebraska, it means a $3.89 million home that spans 9,900 square feet and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, five fireplaces, and whatever a “secret room” is, according to the report by Point2.

In California, it means a $250 million home in Los Angeles that spans 40,000 square feet and has an underground tunnel that connects two holes of its golf course. The home also has its own Wikipedia page.

The top expensive homes for sale in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are priced in the middle of these two extremes. Both are equestrian estates.

New Jersey’s comes in at No. 20 on the list. The four-bedroom home for sale in Somerset County in North Jersey sits on about 75 acres and is on the market for $35 million.

Some fun facts about the home:

Built in 2007 Is a neighbor to the United States Equestrian Team Foundation Has a pool, pool house, and a pond

Pennsylvania’s priciest home on the market ranks No. 24 with a listing price of about $28.9 million. It’s 20,000 square feet and sits on 110 acres in Washington County, next to Pittsburgh.

Some fun facts about the home:

Built in 2011 Has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms Has a 2,000-bottle wine cellar Has a great room with 26-foot high ceilings, a billiards room, and a cinema

Point2′s analysis looked at homes that were on the market on Sept. 25 and didn’t include homes under construction, those that have a commercial piece such as a farm, or homes that were under contract.

The states where the most expensive homes for sale are priced the lowest — in the single-digit millions of dollars — are either Alaska or in the middle of the country. A $218 million Palm Beach, Fla., home and a $195 million New York City home follow the Los Angeles property as the No. 2 and 3 most expensive.

The Texas home comes with a 24-hour personal guard. The Oregon one includes a private forest, the one in North Carolina has a 30-foot waterfall, and the most expensive home listed in Connecticut has a private beach.