Yet in the last few years, the open-concept floor plan has found a community of people who aren’t, well, open to it. An article published by CityLab last year called for ending “the tyranny” of open-concept design. Another in The Atlantic said they create “constant conflict,” rather than “fluid harmony.” While open floor plans were ideal in theory, these articles said, allowing parents to supervise children in the living room while they cooked nearby, they have, in reality, left residents with angst — and a desire to house hunt again.