University of Pennsylvania students and faculty and members of the surrounding community rallied on campus Tuesday to demand that the university help stop the sale of subsidized rental units a few blocks away.

Protesters oppose the elimination of scarce affordable housing in West Philadelphia, specifically the planned displacement of dozens of residents of the University City Townhomes, which the property owner plans to sell. In asking Penn to act, they cite the university’s role half a century ago in forcing out mostly Black residents in the neighborhood formerly known as Black Bottom in order to expand the university’s footprint during the city’s urban renewal.

More than 50 years ago, members of the Penn community joined Black activists and residents in protesting the pushing out of Black West Philadelphians and calling for more affordable housing in the area. Krystal Strong, an assistant professor at Penn, said Tuesday that she is watching history repeat itself and cited the ongoing displacement of Black Philadelphians and poor Philadelphians.

“The University of Pennsylvania is a part of that, is at the core of that, is driving that,” Strong said to about 50 people gathered on campus. “You know what that means: that we who are at this university are also a part of that, are at the core of that, are driving that.”

Philadelphia renters who qualify for subsidized housing are at increasing risk of losing their homes because of the city’s rising property values, which tempt building owners to sell.

The owner of the University City Townhomes on Market Street between 39th and 40th Streets plans to sell the property for redevelopment, displacing 69 households. IBID Associates LP told the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development last summer that it would not be renewing its Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments contract, which expires in July 2022. The company has said it will favor redevelopment proposals that include affordable housing in its search for a buyer.

City Council is considering a bill that would halt demolition for one year in the block that encompasses the University City Townhomes and would require a minimum of units there that are affordable to households making up to 40% of the Philadelphia region’s area median income. That’s $37,800 for a family of four. The legislation, sponsored by the district Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, passed out of committee and is awaiting a vote by the full Council.

Members of the University of Pennsylvania community are circulating a petition demanding the university intervene to help stop the sale of the property and to make a public statement supporting the residents. A Penn spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Micah Epstein, an organizer with Penn Housing for All, a group of graduate students in the city planning program, said the Penn community is “responsible for the injustices that occurred” to build the campus.

“We must call on the administration, but we must also step up ourselves and be a part of the fight,” they said.

They said Penn students and faculty are working with residents of the University City Townhomes to make demands of Penn, the city, and the property owner.

IBID Associates has said it will help residents relocate, but finding new homes that accept housing vouchers can be difficult and many residents would like to stay in the area. The University City Townhomes are close to health care, transit, jobs, schools, and parks.

This story will be updated.