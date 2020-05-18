The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors has been lobbying on behalf of its 35,000 members for the state to reopen real estate activity with safety precautions, which is how New Jersey and other states are allowing the buying and selling of homes to continue more robustly. In-person transactions are allowed in counties that move into the yellow phase of reopening, but the Philadelphia region is not close to that milestone. Wolf plans to veto a bill that lawmakers passed last week that would allow in-person transactions in every county.