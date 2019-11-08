The possible change in the inspection process comes after a 2018 investigation by The Inquirer, which found that hundreds of homes in the Philadelphia region were experiencing problems with water intrusion — caused by rushed production, undertrained workers, lower-quality materials, and lax oversight by builders and code inspectors. The investigation found that more than 650 homeowners in at least 55 zip codes were living in houses so damaged by water that each required tens of thousands, and sometimes hundreds of thousands, of dollars in repairs.