The most expensive rental markets in the country come as no surprise. San Francisco ranks No. 1 with median one-bedroom rents at $3,500 and two-bedroom rents at $4,580. New York comes in second. Renters there pay a median price of $3,000 for one bedroom and $3,320 for two bedrooms. Boston is the third most expensive rental market. Bostonians pay $2,500 for one bedroom and $2,900 for two.