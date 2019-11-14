Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed a bill Thursday that will provide free legal representation to low-income tenants facing eviction, all but cementing Philadelphia on a list of cities that have strengthened renters’ rights amid what many say is a growing national eviction problem.
The bill now heads for Mayor Kenney, who is expected to sign it. Once he does, the program is expected to be phased in over several years as both funding for the program and staffing is increased.
The legislation, introduced by Council member Helen Gym, supplies legal representation to tenants whose annual gross income does not exceed $24,980 for a single person and $51,500 for a family of four. Any renters who meet income guidelines in Philadelphia — including those living in housing owned and managed by the Philadelphia Housing Authority — are eligible for representation. Tenants will be represented by nonprofit legal services.
Tenant advocates across the country have increasingly warned in the last few years that the nation is facing an eviction epidemic, created, in part, by escalating housing costs, diminishing numbers of affordable units, and stagnating wages. Author and sociologist Matthew Desmond estimates that 2.3 million eviction notices were filed in the United States in 2016 — four every minute.
The problem is similarly severe in Philadelphia, tenant advocates say, with more than 20,000 cases filed annually — ranking Philadelphia fourth-highest among large U.S. cities for total evictions, according to a database compiled by Desmond. Even more, they say, only about 11% of renters have attorneys during eviction court proceedings, compared to nearly 80% of landlords.
Council’s vote Thursday was met with cheering and applause, as audience members hoisted signs into the air that said “#RIGHTTOCOUNSEL."
Several attorneys, tenant advocates, and renters themselves testified, arguing that the impact of eviction can linger for years after a tenant is displaced, increasing the likelihood of homelessness, job and education disruption, and risks to health.
“We know that the eviction crisis is disproportionately affecting black women and their children,” Barrett Marshall, director of the Philadelphia Eviction Prevention Project and an attorney at Community Legal Services, testified Thursday. “It’s tearing apart longstanding communities ... We know that legal representation has the power to change this.”
In 2018, the Philadelphia Bar Association released a report that found that when tenants were unrepresented, they faced “disruptive displacement” 78% of the time. In contrast, tenants who have attorneys have a 95% chance of avoiding eviction, said the study, which was based on research by Stout Risius Ross, a consulting firm.
Additionally, the report found, if the city were to invest $3.5 million annually to fund counsel for low-income tenants, the city would save $45.2 million because evictions can force the city to spend resources on sheltering homeless tenants and providing public benefits when jobs are lost, among other costs.
Funding for the tenant representation will come from the Low-Income Tenant Legal Defense Fund, which Gym previously said was started in 2017 with a $500,000 allocation. Today, the fund contains around $2.1 million, in part because of a $1.5 million commitment in the city’s 2020 fiscal budget.
With the legislation, Philadelphia joins several other cities that have instituted “Right to Counsel” legislation, including New York City, San Francisco, and Newark, N.J.