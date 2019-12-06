They are among nearly 300 people, most of them elderly, who live in Brith Sholom House Apartments, a 12-floor high-rise in Wynnefield Heights that the Department of Licenses and Inspections cited for a fire suppression system out of compliance with Philadelphia ordinance. A year ago, L&I told the building’s owner, Brith Sholom Winit LP, to replace the standpipe with a design that in the event of a fire will deliver water to the sprinklers faster.