A dozen protesters gathered outside the brick and terracotta church on a June 2018 morning, holding signs reading “KEEP YOUR WORD.” Two buyers who said they wanted to buy the church and preserve it pleaded with Feibush to change course. Still, the church was in bad shape, Feibush, a prominent Point Breeze developer, said, and it would cost too much to save. Philadelphia, unlike other cities, lacks sufficient incentives to encourage developers to preserve buildings. (A set of bills introduced Thursday by Councilman Mark Squilla, however, could change that.)