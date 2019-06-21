This time last year, the tensions surrounding the century-old Christian Street Baptist Church in Bella Vista were climbing to an all-time high, as preservationists and neighbors made last-ditch efforts to save the property amid developer Ori Feibush’s demolition plans.
A dozen protesters gathered outside the brick and terracotta church on a June 2018 morning, holding signs reading “KEEP YOUR WORD.” Two buyers who said they wanted to buy the church and preserve it pleaded with Feibush to change course. Still, the church was in bad shape, Feibush, a prominent Point Breeze developer, said, and it would cost too much to save. Philadelphia, unlike other cities, lacks sufficient incentives to encourage developers to preserve buildings. (A set of bills introduced Thursday by Councilman Mark Squilla, however, could change that.)
Now, with the church razed and the saga largely over, new activity has quietly started at the site. Earlier this week, the new owner of the property, MRR Investments Inc., began the early stages of construction for six new luxury townhouses, which are expected to be completed sometime next year.
MRR Investments Inc. took ownership of the site last July, property records show, purchasing it from the church for $1.5 million. Feibush initially had an agreement of sale with the church but ultimately transferred his contract after he announced he would walk away.
According to records filed with the state, MRR Investments was incorporated in December 2017 by Margarita Yakubova, a Philadelphian, though Reuvan Mosheyev, a Philadelphia developer, said in an interview this week that he is “basically the owner.” In 2003, property records show, Yakubova gave Mosheyev special power of attorney that allowed him to sell property, sign deeds, and borrow money on her behalf. According to some property records, Mosheyev also goes by the name Roman.
Mosheyev has developed numerous newly constructed single-family and multifamily projects across Philadelphia, including in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, where he built, for example, a condo project on the 2000 block of Kimball Street and a single-family house on the 1800 block of Christian Street.
He said that each of the six townhouses built on the Christian Street Church site would be four stories, or 38 feet tall. Two of the townhouses will face Christian Street, while four will face Salter Street, the narrow road that is directly south. The L-shaped parcel, which previously contained the church sanctuary and another building behind it, measures roughly 3,200 square feet. The homes on Christian Street, Mosheyev said, will be slightly larger.
MRR Investments was granted permits this week for construction.
The houses that face Christian Street, Mosheyev said, will be built with glass tile facades and contain an elevator that runs from the basement to the roof deck. Mosheyev said he expects to price these properties between $1.8 million and $2 million.
The Salter Street houses will be built with partial glass facades. Those will have no elevators, but instead be built with pilot houses that will access roof decks. In addition to glass, all six will be built with other materials, including brick and panels. Mosheyev said he expects to sell the Salter Street houses for $1.3 million to $1.5 million.
All six will have parking, accessed via Christian Street. The Salter Street houses will contain two-car garages, located in the back. The Christian Street houses also will have parking shelters large enough for two cars each behind the properties.
Mosheyev said he believes his project will yield “spectacular" homes, which he said would be “done really, really well.”
“I have put in a lot of effort to do what I have to do,” Mosheyev said. “... It’s going to be a high-end project that’s going to compete with $2.5 million to $3 million homes."
Located at 1020-1024 Christian St., Mosheyev’s site is centered in the heart of a fast-changing neighborhood. Bella Vista, which is home to the Italian Market, has seen home prices rise dramatically as wealthier buyers have moved in. From the second quarter of 2008 to the second quarter of 2018, the median price of a home in the 19147 zip code rose 56 percent to $416,000, according to data provided by Kevin Gillen, a senior research fellow at Drexel University’s Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation.
Still, million-dollar sales are less common in the neighborhood than in other areas, such as Rittenhouse Square, Chestnut Hill, and Fitler Square. According to Gillen’s data, there were 22 sales of million-dollar homes across the city during 2019′s first quarter, which stretches from January to March.
Even so, Mosheyev said he is confident his project can fetch what he is asking because of the parking and materials he is offering.
The 1000 block of Christian Street is made up of many older, brick three-story homes, as well as nearby businesses, such as a local pastry shop and a salon. Still, plenty of new construction has popped up in the neighborhood, one that was initially home to Italian, Irish, and African-American residents.
Beyond Christian Street, MRR Investments has purchased a handful of other properties in the city this year, property records show, including another Bella Vista location, as well as parcels in West Philadelphia.