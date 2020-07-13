Sellers should ask for an explanation of a recommended sale price, especially if it is higher or lower than similar properties. They should ask for an agent’s recommendations for improvements to the property and listen for details that show the agent understands the property. They should ask whether the agent will immediately list the property on a multiple listing service or delay listing in favor trying to find a buyer among a firm’s clients. Sellers also should ask about commissions, which they may be able to negotiate down under certain circumstances, such as if the sale price is high or if the agent also works with the buyer.