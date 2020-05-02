Deliverance Evangelistic Church, the 5,000-seat home of an influential Pentecostal denomination, was completed in 1992, the same year that Baltimore’s Camden Yards opened and set off a craze for old-timey ballparks. Although the African American church at 21st and Lehigh doesn’t have Connie Mack’s rich details or the same intense urban presence, the design is fascinating for the way it anticipates one of the defining architectural trends of the late 20th century. Yet it was not created by an architect, but by a contractor who specialized in megachurches: Roe Messner, who played a key role in Jim Bakker’s spectacular fall from televangelical grace, and then married his ex-wife, Tammy Faye Bakker.