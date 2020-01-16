So, the Clay began scouring the city for a new space. That was a decade ago. It looked at bigger buildings in Old City but couldn’t find one in its budget. It considered moving into an old church on Spring Garden Street but feared the renovations would be too complicated. The potters also longed to be among artists again. Eventually, the Clay Studio set its sights on North American Street in South Kensington, one of the few remaining outposts where you can still find a critical mass of artists, makers, designers, and architects.