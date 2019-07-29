The Edward Corner Marine Merchandise Warehouse, as it is formally known, is named after the company’s founder, an English immigrant who arrived in America in 1859 and made his living as a junk dealer, according to Oscar Beisert, a preservation activist who successfully nominated the warehouse for the city’s Historic Register in 2015. Corner collected rags and other discards, which he recycled into salable products. It wasn’t unusual at the time for newcomers to make a living this way, and Corner prospered. By 1873, Corner and his partner, William J. Keighley, had established a warehouse on Beach Street, across from where Penn Treaty Park now stands.