Here is a super rare photo of Roth & Fleisher’s Columbus Square pavilion when it opened in 1961. It was originally a clubhouse for senior citizens and later became a weight lifting gym, a homebase for Little League teams, and myriad of other uses. It is now under immediate threat of demolition. See historical details and a petition to save the building in our ✨BIO✨ #modernism #midcenturymodern #modernarchitecture #googie #philadelphia #docomomophl #docomomous #docomomointernational