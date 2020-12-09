The design isn’t one of Kahn’s soulful masonry structures, like the Richards Medical Labs at Penn, but rather a floating musical stage that was built for the 1976 Bicentennial celebrations, and then traveled the globe taking music and a message of world peace to waterfront cities. The tricked-out barge, called Point Counterpoint II, would be permanently moored at the former electric generating station next to Penn Treaty Park, a glorious ruin that is being restored and converted into a mixed-use hub by Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds. The barge, which features a hydraulic band shell that projects musical sound toward an onshore audience, would be used for concerts and other cultural events.