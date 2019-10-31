Many local residents are excited about the prospect of a hotel because it would have more jobs than an apartment building, said Jeff Harley, executive director of Called to Serve, a nonprofit that offers training and other services. Even though you can see the skyscrapers of Center City from Broad and Erie, nearly 46 percent of neighborhood residents live in poverty, significantly more than the city average. One provision in the proposed community benefits agreement would require the hotel to hire half its workers from the Nicetown-Tioga zip code. Community leaders want to see similar guarantees for construction work, always a tricky issue when the city’s largely white building trade unions are involved.