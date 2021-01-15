Zagar’s widely admired mural on the Painted Bride Art Center has been under threat since 2017, when the organization announced it was closing the venue to cash in on the rising value of its real estate and raise money to fund specific art projects. Even though that decision put the Bride’s most renowned artwork at risk, the Historical Commission, the courts and the art center’s board all refused to take steps to protect it. Developers salivated at the prospect of acquiring the site at Third and Vine as a teardown. But just when it looked like the mosaic was destined for the junk heap, an enlightened architect-developer named Shimi Zakin had a change of heart and offered to incorporate the Bride into a seven-story apartment building.