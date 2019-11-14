Many of the improvements in the two museums will sound almost mundane. Both have spent a sizable chunk of their renovation budgets to add restrooms, elevators, and ramps. These were necessary improvements to make their sometimes awkward, early 20th century interiors accessible to everyone, and thereby, more democratic. The Penn Museum, which opened its first wing in 1899, has finally gotten around to installing air conditioning, too. Because temperatures in the brick-lined galleries could reach as high as 90 degrees, it used to offer discounted tickets and a free bottle of water to lure visitors inside during the summer months.