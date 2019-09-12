That’s not how things went down, according to city spokesman Paul Chrystie. Pearl never bothered to obtain a building permit before starting work and never submitted its design for the marquee to the commission staff for review, he wrote in an email. While the restoration of the art deco window above the curved marquee turned out well, it is hard to believe Pearl could have been serious about the design of the sign itself. Where the theater’s name was once spelled out in jaunty neon letters, there is now a cartoonish painted outline. “The Historical Commission will ensure that the final work complies with the approval when a building permit application is submitted to complete the facade work,” Chrystie wrote.