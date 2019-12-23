Because old habits are hard to break, this is the time of year when I set out in search of a pocket planner. I’m talking about the physical object, the slim book-like thing with paper grids displaying the days, weeks and months of the coming year, and charts listing “important facts” like appropriate birthday gemstones and wine vintages. The area around Philadelphia’s City Hall was once dotted with stationery stores where you could peruse entire aisles stocked with planners in various sizes and formats, bound in buttery leather or vinyl snakeskin. But that was before our devices rendered whole categories of office supplies obsolete (Just Google Rolodex).