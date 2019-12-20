The statement from Philadelphia’s code enforcement agency depicts a more optimistic outlook for St. Laurentius, a former Roman Catholic church that was built in 1882. Earlier this week, an attorney for the development team that agreed to buy the church submitted an engineer’s report to L&I, stating that St. Laurentius was in dangerous condition and should be demolished as soon as possible. City officials said they could not share the report with The Inquirer, citing an ongoing legal review.