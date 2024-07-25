Leisure at home with reading and wine | Real Estate Newsletter

Last week, I introduced you to someone who’s always busy — working, renovating his house, and helping neighbors with their homes.

This week, let’s talk about taking it easy.

Dedicated “leisure spaces” inside and outside the home are getting more popular. Think reading rooms, relaxation areas, and kid zones. If you haven’t heard about this trend, we’ll catch you up.

— Michaelle Bond

A couple in West Chester turned a rundown old icehouse next to their 19th-century stone home into a wine cellar. A tasting bar is just one cool (pun definitely intended) feature of the multilevel cellar.

A homeowner in Villanova has built three pavilions on her property. The latest one features a large stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a dining table that can sit 16, a catering kitchen, a loft, and a dog shower.

A report on housing trends found that homeowners’ searches for reading rooms, recreational spaces, and kid areas were way up in 2024, compared to the same time last year.

These types of leisure spaces have become more popular — you guessed it — because of the pandemic.

Some homeowners are looking to bring people together. Searches for terms such as bocce court and bowling alley are up. Searches for the term listening room are way up. I personally like to have my music follow me from room to room, but I’m not a luxury homeowner, so what do I know?

Learn more about the leisure space trend and take a peek at local homeowners’ spaces.

If you walk through the neighborhoods of South Philly, you’ll notice a unique style of front door on some of the rowhouses.

Mid-century Tofani doors feature starburst glass windows patterned in keyhole, heart, and diamond shapes. Later models feature wolverine claw and other designs.

They used to be all over, but the city’s losing them as they get thrown out and replaced.

Tony Trov is on a mission to save the doors he says are “as Philadelphia as the Liberty Bell.” Trov is a cofounder of the T-shirt shop and lifestyle brand South Fellini, and he’s rescued nine doors from neighborhood trash heaps.

The doors “are a staple of South Philadelphia architecture,” said Michael Shepherd, assistant director of the city’s Atwater Kent Collection, which contains 130,000+ objects that tell Philly’s history.

The collection wants to add one of Trov’s Tofani doors to its historical archive.

“Tofani doors are something that really resonate with people,” Shepherd said.

Keep reading for the history of the doors and how Trov and his wife, Joanna, became obsessed with them.

The yard surrounding Rich and Angela McCracken’s three-story twin home in Elkins Park has hardly any grass. The homeowners are all about their gardens.

Out front, Rich planted flowers, shrubs, and produce, including tomatoes he moved to his front yard to keep them away from deer. (I hope that works better than the natural deer repellent and strung-up CDs that my aunt and grandma used at their New Jersey home.)

But the real show at the McCracken house is out back. Rich turned his rear yard into a garden sanctuary.

When the couple bought their home in 2012, Rich removed a rotting weeping willow and replaced it with plants and trees, including ones that bear fruit.

Stone steps lined with wildflowers lead to a gravel patio surrounded by a rock garden. Rich and his sons collected stones and rocks for the landscaping from a creek bed across the street.

Peek inside the gardens and see how Rich, who runs a landscaping company, transformed his own yard.

Market Street in Old City will be getting a new pedestrian plaza as part of a plan to transform the street. The overhaul includes adding bike lanes and cutting car lanes.

Do you know the location this photo shows?

We’ve talked before about apartment and condo amenities, but landlords of residential buildings aren’t the only ones using amenities to try to attract and keep tenants these days. Office landlords also are rolling out perks, since, as you can imagine, it can be pretty rough owning an office building right now.

One Center City office building is going big. It just opened a restaurant and bar that are open only to people who work in the building and their guests. Philly real estate observers say it’s a first in Center City.

Let me know how it is if you can get in. And enjoy the rest of your week.

