Like the 19th century immigrants who sweated through the deadly yellow fever epidemic in the wards of the Lazaretto quarantine station, the handsome, red-brick hospital on the banks of the Delaware River in Tinicum Township was not expected to survive. The Lazaretto is a utilitarian structure with imperfect brickwork and pine floors, most likely designed by the carpenters who built it. There are almost no hallways, so one room flows into the next, railroad style. It was too big to be converted into a house, too awkward to lay out for apartments.