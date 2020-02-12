Have $6.495 million to spare? That’s what it will take if you want to purchase a luxury condo in the heart of Philadelphia owned by Ryan Howard.
The former Phillies slugger is selling his expansive, 4,166-square-foot pad located on the 24th floor of 1706 Rittenhouse, an exclusive high-rise home to 31 full-floor residences that offer river-to-river views, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The spacious pad, accessed by a private elevator, features four bedrooms, two private balconies, two fireplaces, and a temperature-controlled wine room that’s visible through a wall of glass. The building’s amenities include a private sauna, a landscaped garden with a koi pond, and fully automated garage that retrieves your car on your way down to the lobby.
The condo is being sold by Allan Domb Real Estate. Here’s a peek into the pad, which includes some baby toys and a couple of Phillies keepsakes:
Howard earned more than $190 million during his 13 seasons with the Phillies, but in recent years the 40-year-old former slugger has been selling some of the high-priced properties he amassed during his career.
In February 2019, he sold his massive 19,000-square-foot Florida mansion — panic room included — for $16.5 million, which set the record at the time for the priciest residential real-estate sale in Tampa Bay-area history. In June 2016, he sold his 8,900-square-foot Blue Bell home for $2.525 million.
Howard isn’t the only member of the team to have owned a pad in 1706 Rittenhouse. Former Phillies pitchers Cliff Lee and Jonathan Papelbon were once Howard’s neighbors, but both sold their condos in 2015. Lee got $6.55 million for his 20th-floor pad, while Papelbon sold his 15th-floor condo for $6.2 million.
Since retiring in 2016, Howard has certainly kept busy. During spring training, the former slugger will serve as a guest instructor for the Phillies in Clearwater, Fla. He also spent a year as a baseball analyst for ESPN, and is a partner with SeventySix Capital, a sports tech venture capitalist fund headquartered in Conshohocken.