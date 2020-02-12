Have $6.495 million to spare? That’s what it will take if you want to purchase a luxury condo in the heart of Philadelphia owned by Ryan Howard.

The former Phillies slugger is selling his expansive, 4,166-square-foot pad located on the 24th floor of 1706 Rittenhouse, an exclusive high-rise home to 31 full-floor residences that offer river-to-river views, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The spacious pad, accessed by a private elevator, features four bedrooms, two private balconies, two fireplaces, and a temperature-controlled wine room that’s visible through a wall of glass. The building’s amenities include a private sauna, a landscaped garden with a koi pond, and fully automated garage that retrieves your car on your way down to the lobby.

An automated pallet deposits cars at 1706 Rittenhouse Square Street. The driver parks on the platform, lasers making sure it is parked right. The pallet moves the car to the nearest open bay in the four-story parking area.
CLEM MURRAY / Staff Photographer
The condo is being sold by Allan Domb Real Estate. Here’s a peek into the pad, which includes some baby toys and a couple of Phillies keepsakes:

For $6.5 million, will Howard be willing to throw in the pillows embroidered with the letter "H"?
Allan Domb Real Estate
The view from one of two balconies included with the 4,166-square-foot condo.
Allan Domb Real Estate
The tremendous view of Philadelphia that can be yours for just $6.495 million.
Allan Domb Real Estate
A couple pieces of Phillies memorabilia made it into the listing for Howard's luxury condo.
Allan Domb Real Estate
Former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard is selling is luxuriously Rittenhouse Square condo for $6.495 million.
Allan Domb Real Estate
Howard earned more than $190 million during his 13 seasons with the Phillies, but in recent years the 40-year-old former slugger has been selling some of the high-priced properties he amassed during his career.

In February 2019, he sold his massive 19,000-square-foot Florida mansion — panic room included — for $16.5 million, which set the record at the time for the priciest residential real-estate sale in Tampa Bay-area history. In June 2016, he sold his 8,900-square-foot Blue Bell home for $2.525 million.

Howard isn’t the only member of the team to have owned a pad in 1706 Rittenhouse. Former Phillies pitchers Cliff Lee and Jonathan Papelbon were once Howard’s neighbors, but both sold their condos in 2015. Lee got $6.55 million for his 20th-floor pad, while Papelbon sold his 15th-floor condo for $6.2 million.

Since retiring in 2016, Howard has certainly kept busy. During spring training, the former slugger will serve as a guest instructor for the Phillies in Clearwater, Fla. He also spent a year as a baseball analyst for ESPN, and is a partner with SeventySix Capital, a sports tech venture capitalist fund headquartered in Conshohocken.