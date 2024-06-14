Historical Commission pushes off decision on Washington Square West’s historic district

The Philadelphia Historical Commission was scheduled Friday to consider a controversial historic district proposed for Washington Square West, but it instead postponed consideration until its next meeting in July.

The proposed district would include 1,441 properties and be the largest historic district the city has created in decades. But some residents who object to the property restrictions that come with historical designation have argued the proposed district is too broad and includes too many properties. An urbanist group argues that the designation would stifle development.

At Friday’s meeting, Jon Farnham, the Historical Commission’s executive director, said the commission had received “a handful” of requests from property owners, including a homeowners association, to push off review of the district. But that’s not why the commission has delayed a vote.

Shortly after the virtual meeting began and as scores of people waited to comment on the proposed district, Farnham announced that there weren’t enough commission members at the meeting for any action on the nomination to take place.

One commissioner, Emily Cooperman, is recusing herself from the vote. The commission learned just before the meeting started that another commissioner was sick and couldn’t attend, Farnham said. And “unexpectedly, a second commissioner has been unable to attend the meeting,” he said.

With those absences, the commission didn’t have a quorum.

Robert Thomas, chair of the commission, acknowledged that “we’ve been running short on commissioners” with the change of the mayoral administration, and the commission is waiting for appointees. Once the commission is fully staffed, he said, “that will certainly alleviate this kind of difficulty in the future.”

The Washington Square West Civic Association and preservationists have worked for years on their historic district nomination for the neighborhood. They said the area is culturally significant to Black, immigrant, Jewish, and LGBTQ+ communities and showcases trends in development and architecture.

The Historical Commission is now scheduled to consider the historic district proposal for Washington Square West at its meeting on July 12 at 9 a.m.