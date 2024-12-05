Map of Wawa locations in Philadelphia: What’s still open and what has closed

Wawa plans to close its Center City store at 16th and Ranstead Streets in the coming days, marking the company’s ninth closure of a Philadelphia location since 2020.

A sign in the window of the 16th and Ranstead location indicated that the store would close Sunday, but Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said the shop would close the following day. The location, Bruce said, was a “pilot” of a smaller concept that was unable to provide the “same kind of in-store experience” as a full-size Wawa.

Wawa opened its 16th and Ranstead location in 2020. Since then, it has closed nine Philadelphia stores at locations including Broad and Walnut Streets, 13th and Chestnut Streets, and Ninth and South Streets.

Eight of the nine locations that have closed since 2020 were in Center City. Most recently, in July, the company closed a location in Port Richmond that served as one of its longest-running stores, having opened in 1979. In March, the Wawa at 21st and Hamilton Streets closed after the company’s lease was not renewed.

The company in 2022 said that several closures in the city were due to crime and homelessness. Data at the time showed that the 16th and Ranstead location had the most incident reports of any Wawa in Philadelphia.

Wawa has said less recently about their rationale regarding closures. Bruce in 2022 told The Inquirer that the shutting of locations in the city “”do not necessarily impact or limit potential for future stores in Philadelphia County.”

More than 30 other Wawa locations in Philadelphia remain open. Here is a look at the locations that have closed or are slated to close, and those still running.