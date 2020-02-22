Overall, the bald eagle population in New Jersey has made a remarkable comeback, from nearly none in 1970 to 211 territorial pairs today that claim the state as their territory. Yet mortality rates are high, especially in the young. The raptors contend with violent storms, West Nile virus (birds of prey can acquire the virus from eating infected birds), man-made snares, and even poisoning from ingesting lead shot in carrion killed by hunters.