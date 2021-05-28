Social media users in search of “blue hole” swimming in New Jersey have helped drive an “unprecedented” number of people to the once hidden spots, so named because of the deep color of the water in some New Jersey Pinelands locations associated with old quarries.

Now, officials are cracking down ahead of Memorial Day weekend on the swimming holes that are not officially open to bathers, citing “the unprecedented unauthorized use of several portions of the Wildcat Ridge, Greenwood Forest, Winslow, Cedar Lake and Menantico Wildlife Management Areas.“

Closure begins immediately and continues through Sept. 15, the state Division of Fish and Wildlife said. Violators faces fines of $50 to $1,500.

State officials said the locations “attract large gatherings and include former quarry pits at which swimming is prohibited and extremely dangerous due to the depth and low temperature of the water which can threaten life and safety.”

Swimming is authorized in New Jersey State Parks only at lifeguarded beaches, officials cautioned.

The blue holes draw swimmers from around the region, and some even have their own social media pages set up by zealous users. However, they are not maintained and there are no lifeguards or facilities.

The water can be 50 to 100 feet deep in some areas. People have drowned at several of the locations over the years.

The spots draw not only swimmers, but also ATVs, boaters, and hikers in search of an Instagram-worthy location. Like many natural areas, they became increasingly popular during the pandemic, leading to complaints about large crowds and the litter they leave behind.

New Jersey’s Wildlife Management Areas were originally funded by hunting and fishing licenses and were intended to preserve habitat. However, with the addition of state Green Acre funds, they grew in size and the mission expanded to provide outdoor recreation, complete with boat ramps and parking lots. But they remain more rustic than state parks, and have no receptacles to dispose of trash.

Of the Wildlife Management Areas affected by the closures, three are in South Jersey: