For me and my brothers, it was like living in a park. It’s where I learned to swim and bike and be outside. It’s a really stunning piece of property [now owned by a conservation trust]. But being the only black family, we didn’t go unnoticed. I remember being stopped by police when I was right around the corner from the house coming home from school. They wanted to know why I was going to that house and asked if I worked there. Looking back as an adult, I realize it was more like, “What are you doing here? The only way you could possibly be here, you must be working here.”