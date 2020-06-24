Separately, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reporting a sharp decline across the nation in PM2.5, with a 47% decrease in the Northeast between 2000 to 2019. The closing of coal-fired power plants and increased auto emission efficiencies are likely reasons. The EPA has set a standard of an average of 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air for PM2.5. Recent data show that Philadelphia averages about 7.4, but that can be higher or lower, depending on the neighborhood.