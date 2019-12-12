Sea level along the New Jersey coast has risen 1.5 feet, more than twice the global average of 0.6 feet over a little more than 100 years, according to a Rutgers University report compiled for state officials and released Thursday.
The Rutgers scientists say the rise is largely the fault of humans.
The report, commissioned by the state Department of Environmental Protection, presents few positive scenarios for the Garden State under continued sea level rise, even at a lower level of fossil fuel emissions as called for by the Paris accord.
Scientists who study climate almost universally agree the global climate is changing because of the combustion and processing of fossil fuels that release carbon dioxide or methane into the atmosphere. Both gasses have properties known to prevent solar radiation generated by the sun from escaping the earth’s atmosphere, essentially trapping heat.
“Human-caused climate change is accelerating sea-level rise in New Jersey and, together with shifts in coastal storms, driving increases in coastal flood hazards,” the authors state in a summary of the report, which includes historical sea-level rise information and projections.
“Due to a variety of factors, sea level is rising faster in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region than globally,” they wrote.
Jeanne Herb, executive director of an environmental analysis group at Rutgers’ Bloustein School, said the report was written as a planning tool for communities. The group assembled to produce the report included scientists, local officials, engineers and parks and recreation heads all working under direction of Robert Kopp, a climate scientist and director of the university’s Institute of Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences.
Matt Campo, a senior research specialist at the university, said projections for sea level rise in the updated report are in-line with previous projections for mid-century. However, Campo said there is increasing uncertainty about the end of the century.
“At the end of the day, we still look pretty similar for the next 30 years through 2050,” Campo said. “As you update the science, you worry if it’s going to change further out ... the changes we make today, will make the difference."
Among the report’s findings:
- Sea-level rose 1.5 feet along the New Jersey coast from 1911 to 2019, compared to the global average of 0.6 feet.
- New Jersey coastal areas are likely to experience a sea-level rise of up to 2.1 feet by 2050.
- Longer-term projections under a high-emissions scenario could rise up to 3.5 feet by 2070 and 6.3 feet by 2100.
- Projections vary depending on whether fossil fuel emissions are curbed. So, sea level rise could be much lower than the higher emissions scenario.
Though 1.5 feet might not sound like much, it can be a big difference to already vulnerable communities.
“As sea level rises, it increases the frequency of events already causing us issues today,” Campo said.
As New Jersey is experiencing higher sea levels, it is also undergoing subsidence, meaning the land along the coast is sinking because of geological forces and groundwater withdrawal. That means New Jersey is seeing not only more flooding from more precipitation during storms, but also an increase in what’s known as sunny day flooding — water that rises higher tidally, rather than because of storm surge.
For example, between 2007-2016, Atlantic City averaged eight high-tide flood events per year. But in 2018 alone, the city saw 18 such events. In the 1950s, the frequency was an average of less than one high-tide flood event per year.
“We can see that sea level rise is having and will continue to have significant impacts on New Jersey’s communities, its economy, and the health of our residents,” Herb said.