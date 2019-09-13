In a combined system, stormwater runoff flows into the same pipes as everything that gets flushed down toilets. In dry weather, they both flow together to one of the city’s three plants that treat the water before releasing it back into the Delaware River. However, during heavy rains, the plants can’t handle the volume. So, as a safety valve, the combined stormwater and sewage automatically diverts to outfalls that spill into creeks and streams during storms.