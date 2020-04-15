We gathered tips from educator Constance Schmotzer from the PSU agricultural extension, who is an expert in pollinator gardens. And the gardens are needed now more than ever, she said, because bees are struggling to adapt to a decline in their habitat. Schmotzer said the best thing you can do to help the struggling bee population is to give them food (found in nectar-rich plants). It helps build a healthy bee population that can better withstand the impact of pesticides, disease and parasites.