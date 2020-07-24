Elcon’s proposal called for construction of a plant at the Keystone Port Industrial Complex in Fairless Hills, about a half-mile from the Delaware River. It planned a four-step process that would remove and dry out solids and salts from hazardous waste. During the same process, volatile organic compounds — natural or man-made chemicals that can cause myriad health issues if ingested frequently — would be turned into gases and released into the air. Elcon said the emissions would be harmless.