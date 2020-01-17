Although supporters say the deal for consumers is a good one, the rebate and tax incentives depend on several factors, including the range of a vehicle. And, the deal applies only to cars with a sticker price under $55,000, because lawmakers did not want to provide incentives for luxury car buyers. In addition, the federal Qualified Plug-In Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, an IRS tax credit for $2,500 to $7,500 per vehicle, is set to phase out after certain sales benchmarks are reached.