About 250 residents of Norwood, Delaware County, worried about a number of cancer and autoimmune cases in the borough and their proximity to a defunct landfill, crammed into an EPA informational meeting Thursday night, mostly orderly by sometimes rambunctious and jeering.
Many of them said they had cancer, or had relatives with it, or who had died of it. Others noted a cluster of six multiple sclerosis cases on one street. At times, the meeting turned emotional.
The Norwood Fire Company had to open four large, red bay doors to accommodate the crowd, which spilled outside.
Anthony Stowman, now 43, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when he was a senior in high school. He grew up in Norwood, a suburb just west of Philadelphia International Airport. As a child, he and his friends played around an old landfill next to a park.
“We lived on Lee Road, which led right up to the park," Stowman said prior to the meeting. “Our crawl space was flooded every time it rained” by overflow from nearby Darby Creek, which residents say carried contaminants from the landfill and the Lower Darby Creek Superfund site farther upstream.
Stowman said he knew of three women on his street who also had multiple sclerosis. The husband of one of those women died of brain cancer, he said.
Disease clusters are notoriously hard to correlate with a single source, but the volume of complaints brought federal officials to the area beginning in 2016 to examine the landfill and the surrounding area.
“I can assure you EPA has heard your concerns and we’ve taken the right steps as to whether there’s an environmental component to your health concerns,” said Joe Vitello, the EPA’s site assessment manager for the Norwood Landfill.
Vitello also said soil in parts of the landfill and nearby residential properties were sampled, but the results did not raise human health concerns. “Current data does not indicate contamination found in the landfill or residential soil poses a threat to human health,” he said.
The Agency for Toxic Substances Disease Registry is also evaluating cancer and MS levels in the area and expects a report next year.
Vitello stressed the assessment is ongoing and will conduct more sampling. As of now, he said, the site does not appear to warrant inclusion into the National Priorities List as a Superfund site.
Dubbed the Norwood Landfill, the site is really two old dumps, one used from 1950 to 1960 spanning about 10 acres and another, 15-acre site used from 1960 to 1961, Vitello said. The dumps operated before modern regulations and strict record keeping. Vitello said the EPA did not know what was dumped there, noting residents had mentioned laboratory waste and contaminated fill.
Residents said they saw dumping at the site after those years, questioned how deep down the samples were taken, and noted a 2018 consultant’s report to the EPA that showed some soil samples at the Norwood Landfill contained concentrations of contaminants, such as benzo(a)pyrene, above residential standards. PCBs at levels above standards were also detected, as were some pesticides and arsenic.
Mark Gonzalez, attending with his wife, Peggy, was visibly upset. Their daughter Sarah, 5, died recently of brain cancer.
“Our house is right across from that dump,” Gonzalez said.
After the meeting, Peggy Gonzalez was shouting at Vitello, “What if it was your family?”
Resident Barbie Carr, whose husband, Leonard, died of brain cancer, asked Vitello if he had walkedthrough the site. Vitello, who assumed his role a year ago, said he has not. Some in the crowd jeered. //One couple began yelling, saying EPA officials would have investigated more thoroughly if their own families had cancer.
Compounding residents’ concerns: the borough is situated off Darby Creek, just downstream from the Lower Darby Creek Superfund site that combines long-closed landfills in Philadelphia known as Clearview and the Folcroft landfill.
They are separate from the Norwood Landfill where the EPA found PCBs, pesticides and some metals, but at “low levels.”
Most residents get their drinking water through Aqua Pennsylvania, but all of the company’s wells are beyond a four-mile radius of the site, Vitello said, and it does not draw from local groundwater or wells.
Lori Menna, who started norwoodlandfill.com in 2016 to inform residents, said one of the more frightening aspects of the case is that there was no government documentation about how big it was, or what it contained. The EPA used aerial photos for its current assessment of the landfill’s size.
“A lot of my teachers from Norwood School passed away from cancer,” said Menna, who no longer lives in the area, and spoke prior to Thursday’s meeting. “I was suspicious."
Originally, she suspected the Lower Darby Creek Superfund site, but became convinced the old Norwood landfill, where she remembered dump trucks unloading, might also be linked to health problems. Children played in and around the site when it was closed, she said.
Julie Dirkes, who lived with her parents on East Winona in the borough from 1975 to 1999, has polycythemia vera, a rare, slow-growing blood cancer. Her father, who worked at nearby Boeing, died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. Her mother, who is still alive, had a double-mastectomy after pre-cancerous cells were detected.
Dirkes, who has moved away, said she and other children played in the area of the landfill.
“I would see 55-gallon drums scattered here and there,” Dirkes said, prior to the meeting. “I’m normally skeptical and I’m a pragmatist. But it is odd. There are too many coincidences. It’s enough to raise an eyebrow."