But most of it is not being recycled because its not part of single-stream curbside bin collections by municipalities. Most sorting plants aren’t even equipped to handle it. At least 12 billion pounds of FPP generated annually in the U.S. ends up in landfills or is incinerated. Though FPP has been around for decades, its use is estimated to grow anywhere from 3% to 6% a year because companies are finding ever more uses for it, especially with multi-layer packaging like pouches.