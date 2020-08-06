“The Wissahickon watershed is 64 square miles. And all the 64 square miles flow into various tributaries, then into the Wissahickon, then into the Schuylkill,” Farmer said. “As with any storm, the magnitude increases as you go downstream. You have all the water upstream building momentum and volume and power as it makes its way down slopes and through the watershed into the Schuylkill, then the Delaware and eventually the ocean.”