New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that state code will be amended to do away with the annual bear hunt that has raised hackles -- pro and con -- of environmentalists, homeowners, and hunters.
“The 2020 bear hunt will be the LAST,” Murphy tweeted. He also announced it at his daily media briefing on COVID-19.
Murphy said the New Jersey Fish and Game Council, whose members he appoints, is proposing an amendment to the game code to suspend black bear hunt after the 2020 season by allowing the current black bear management policy to lapse. A new plan will be proposed with non-lethal methods to control the bear population.
During his campaign in 2016 Murphy pledged to stop the hunt. Instead, his administration instituted a partial ban in 2018 that prohibited bear hunting on all state-owned land. So, hunters not only had to continue to get state permits, but also obtain permission from private land owners. That reduced the size of hunting zones by half.
New Jersey runs two separate hunts: bow and muzzle loading rifles in October, and other firearms in December. The goal has been to thin the number of black bears, and reduce the chances of interactions with humans.
“This is a complex issue,” Murphy said in the briefing. Suspending the hunt, “would allow the council and Department of Environmental Protection to engage in a thorough and complete review of current scientific data and developing a new black bear policy that promotes public safety and welfare welfare, while protecting important wildlife with a focus on non lethal management techniques.”
He said the current hunt, “will be the last bear hunt under my administration.”
The Animal Protection League of New Jersey’s Bear Group, and other animal rights activists, have sought to end the hunt for years, showing up to protest at various locations. They say bears can be controlled without a hunt, and that keeping them away from human food sources is the best way. Less food lowers their fertility rate, advocates say.
However, the New Jersey Outdoor Alliance, which represents hunters, said it will fight the change, saying a ban will hurt hunters while increasing the bear population and, thus encounters with humans.
“The crux of this whole thing is that the governor is being reckless here and we’re not going to let it stand,” said Cody McLaughlin, a spokesman for the alliance.
McLaughlin said he believes Murphy should be held liable for any future human-bear incidents. Since the partial ban, he said, bear sightings have been up 93%, and complaints about dangerous bears up 15%.
Last year, 315 bears were killed in the two hunts, with half in Sussex and Warren counties in the mountainous northwestern part of the state. And 409 were killed in 2017, prior to the partial ban.