The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday announced "one of the most significant land deals” in the department’s history with a deal to purchase a 1,400 acre Cumberland County Farm, according to Gov. Phil Murphy’s office.
The property, known as Holly Farm, in Millville, is owned by Atlantic City Electric. The parcel will connect two existing nature preserves.
The farm is situated between Menantico and Manumuskin creeks, both federally designated Wild and Scenic Rivers. Officials say the two Nature Conservancy preserves the farm connects will be donated to the Department of Environmental Protection.
In all, the new parcels will expand the Menantico Ponds Wildlife Management Area by more than 5,500 acres.
Financial terms of the agreements have not yet been made public. Officials said those details will be announced when the purchase is complete.
Efforts to acquire the property have been in the works for almost 20 years as part of the states Green Acres acquisition strategy. Green Acres is a long-standing DEP program to preserve open space.
In 2010, developers had proposed building a 950-unit senior housing development and nine hole golf course on the site, but the deal fell through.
The property is in an outlying area of Millville, located near Routes 40 and 55. cess State highway. City water and sewer are available to the property. It is bordered on one side by the Menantico Creek and on the other by a branch of the Manumuskin River, both of which flow into the Maurice River.
The tract has been used in prior years for mining gravel and sand, leaving behind large holes, which are now ponds. At one time, a holly orchard was planted on the site but was abandoned, though it still covers a large portion of the property and gives the tract its name.
There is a vacant conference center on the site, as well as a parking lot. It is not considered part of the Pinelands National Reserve and other state protected areas, so its preservation was key, say state officials.
“Safeguarding New Jersey’s interconnected open spaces and diverse ecosystem is critically important in protecting our environment,” Murphy said in a statement announcing the deal.
Murphy said the farm will become part of the state’s arsenal against the impacts of climate change because it provides a large plot of land that can “store large amounts of carbon emissions” and absorb water during storms.
DEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe called the purchase, “a tremendous accomplishment for the state of New Jersey, our conservation partners and residents.” The deal protects wildlife habitat and eliminates the threat of development there, she noted.
Holly Farm is part of an area the DEP deems a National Heritage Priority Site, and provides habitat for seven rare plant species.
The threatened Pine Barrens tree frog has been found at the site, as have pine, scarlet, and corn snakes, barred owls, red-headed woodpeckers, Cooper’s hawks, and the dotted skipper butterfly. Officials say the property is a nesting and forage area for 71 species of breeding birds and nine species of migratory birds. It provides a buffer of land for bald eagles, least tern, and ospreys.
A variety of nonprofit and conservation groups helped the DEP find the money for the purchase through the Open Space Institute for land surveys and plans for possible improvements, including the Nature Conservancy, New Jersey Conservation Foundation, New Jersey Audubon, Natural Lands, and the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions and Citizens United to Protect the Maurice River.
“NJ Audubon thanks Atlantic City Electric, the Murphy Administration and DEP for preserving the Holly Farm,” said Eric Stiles, President and CEO of the New Jersey Audubon Society.