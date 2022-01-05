The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced $574,974 in funding Wednesday for 12 projects aimed at protecting parts of the Delaware River coastal zone.

One grant of $60,000 would go toward designing an East Coast Greenway extension in Chester to provide residents more access to the river that many are cut off from. The money comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but is administered by the DEP.

The East Coast Greenway is being patched together to connect 450 towns for 3,000 miles from Maine to Florida. More than 1,000 miles have been completed. The hiking and biking trail runs through small towns and densely populated areas like Philadelphia.

Chester currently has a minimal multi-use 1.3-mile long segment of the East Coast Greenway Trail along the Delaware River waterfront, and a 1/8-mile long pedestrian path. The new funding would assist plans to extend that network by connecting the existing trail with the Norris Street Trail. Ultimately, the trail will allow users to cross PA-291, as part of a larger 3-mile trail loop.

Additionally, a $50,000 grant would go to John Bartram Association to support education staff at a FloatLab at Bartram’s Garden in Philadelphia that’s expected to open by 2023.

The FloatLab would extend over the river and feature a sloped platform that “allows visitors to engage directly with the river at eye level.” It would be supported on eight ballast chambers below the ring-shaped walking surface, allowing it to stay level as the tide moves in and out.

DEP officials said Wednesday’s grants focus on projects emphasizing education, design, and engineering in what’s known as the Delaware Estuary Coastal Zone, or where the tidal waters meet shoreline. Officials said the zone faces development, erosion, habitat loss and pollution pressures.

“Our coastal zones are vital environmental, economic, and community resources for the commonwealth,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

Other projects receiving funding within the zone lie in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Delaware counties. They include: