The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it has started the process of reopening its Philadelphia office, a regional headquarters for five states and Washington, D.C., prompting the agency’s largest union to question whether its safe to return amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Region 3 headquarters at 17th and Arch Streets has more than 700 workers serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.
“The rush to reopen Region 3 offices makes no sense," said Marie Owens Powell, president of AFGE Local 3631, which represents 659 employees at the Philly offices. “EPA employees for months have been effectively working from home, carrying out the EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment. There is no reason why telework cannot continue until either a vaccine or effective treatment are available.”
Powell said that the EPA has not offered a compelling reason the office needs to reopen that “justifies the risk to employee health and welfare.”
She said the EPA has been “stonewalling” requests to see the data the agency is using to determine which offices should reopen.
Last week, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler told the Inquirer that the agency’s “research scientists” created reopening criteria using data from Johns Hopkins and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Wheeler said he is briefed on the status of each facility every day. The EPA is using a dashboard of metrics. Once a facility is designated as “green” it can be reopened.
The Philadelphia facility has now been designated as “green” and will be disinfected this week as employees continue to work from home. In phase two, employees are expected to return to work but can be exempted with a manager’s permission. In phase three, all employees must return unless they are sick or meet other exempting factors.
In all, it takes several weeks to complete the reopening phases, which can be rolled back if needed.
“This is a very methodical approach,” Wheeler said. “It’s going to be a very slow process. The data for Philadelphia is looking pretty good at this point.”
However, in a letter to Region 3 Administrator Cosmo Servidio, Local 3631 said scientists within the union analyzed the EPA’s reopening metrics and dispute the findings. For example, the union said the EPA is relying on state data for a trend in influenza-like illnesses, rather than Philadelphia’s own data, which finds community transmission is still occurring.