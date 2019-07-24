Though Hunting Park is named for an 87-acre park, many of its 30,000 residents do not go there even though it can be 6 to 12 degrees cooler than other parts of the community. Only one-quarter of residents said they are likely to go there because it is inconvenient or difficult to get to, because of traffic, and because it is poorly lit at night. In addition, many won’t use the neighborhood’s public pool because of overcrowding. Many people stay in their hot houses, unaware the city has designed cooling areas, such as public buildings.