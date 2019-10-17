Up the street from the outfitters, just one Appalachian Trail hiker remained in the basement barracks of the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain. Just 28 of the AT’s 2,174 miles cut through the Delaware Water Gap but the church opened a hostel for hikers in 1976 with showers, bunks, and room outside for tents. On this October weekday afternoon, the single occupant was a section hiker who was waiting for a ride back home to Boston. Many of the hikers coming through were southbound, from Maine to Georgia.