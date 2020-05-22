The Schuylkill was last dredged in 1999, when 30,000 cubic yards of silt was removed over several months. Since then, silt has returned, layering on the bottom of the river and creating shallow waters in Lanes One and Six of the famed racecourse upstream from Boathouse Row. For fair competition, all lanes should be of equal depth, but some lanes were as low as 2-feet deep, while others ran 10-feet deep.