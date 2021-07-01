A group of songbirds recently turned up dead from a mysterious illness in Nottingham, Chester County.

But that was not an isolated case: mysterious deaths have also been reported in Delaware and eight other states, as well as Washington, D.C., leaving state officials and wildlife experts stumped as to what’s killing them.

Meanwhile, officials are pleading with the public to stop feeding birds from feeders and providing water in bird baths until the cause is found. Although there is no moratorium on feeding, wildlife health experts believe congregating birds may contribute to the malady’s spread.

The illness is killing blue jays, European starlings, grackles, robins, and cardinals, all of which have been found with ocular and neurologic issues, sometimes dead in large numbers. The disorder is marked by swollen eyes with a crusty discharge, and erratic flight and stumbling.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has issued an alert saying cases have been reported in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Indiana, Ohio and Florida.

There are no official reports yet of similar bird deaths in New Jersey.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is recommending that people clean all feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution, and to avoid handling birds. However, the commission says to wear disposable gloves if handling is absolutely necessary.

The commission is asking people to report occurrences of bird deaths online to Penn Vet Wildlife Futures Program.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) said it has observed similar symptoms in Delaware’s avian population and more than 50 dead birds have been reported.

The malady appears to affect juvenile birds more than adults.

DNREC issued a statement saying it is working with various investigating agencies and animal health laboratories. Samples have been sent to the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory in New Bolton Center, Pa.

“But no definitive cause has been identified to date,” the statement said.

It is asking residents who see a live bird exhibiting symptoms to call Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research at 302-737-9543. However, residents finding a dead wild bird that they suspect displayed any of the symptoms to contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife at 302-735-3600.